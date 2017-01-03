Defendant from Linda's Cafe riot will make deal with government

One of the four men charged in connection to a riot that broke out at Linda's Cafe isn't leaving his fate to the jury. Although jurors were selected last week, in court on Wednesday, Judge Michael Bordallo announced defendant Enricky Duenas will be entering a plea agreement with the government.

The judge also announced other defendants are also considering entering plea deals. The remaining defendants are Christian Medina, Jovin Santos, and Liberty Concepcion.

As we reported, the riot broke out at the East Agana eatery the same night Brian Cruz was found unconscious in the back of a car and died days later. Duenas' change of plea is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30am.