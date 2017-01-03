Calvo working on bringing more airlines to Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo working on bringing more airlines to Guam

Posted:

Governor Eddie Calvo will be heading to Hong Kong this week with the Guam Visitors Bureau in hopes of bringing more airlines to Guam. Governor Calvo will be meeting with representatives from HK Express, which started serving Guam just last month.

"So we're looking at how we can increase the flights that are coming in and getting a little bit more demographics at least particularly for Hong Kong and China. Also, (we will) be meeting from representatives from PEACH airlines to see what we can do to get LCC carriers in from Japan as well and also from Hong Kong," he said.

The trip to Hong Kong is one of several trips Governor Calvo will be taking this month before he heads to the President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, DC.

