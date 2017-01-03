Governor considering over two dozen bills

More than two dozen bills continue to be reviewed by Governor Eddie Calvo. Last week during their final session the 33rd Guam Legislature passed 28 bills including Bill 312 to raise responsibly raise the minimum wage.

"My concerns are like what occurred with the hybrid retirement bill," said Calvo. "They passed into law through an override and we basically have an increase in $200 million in the unfunded liability of the Retirement Fund, plus another $100 million that have been losses incurred over the past year as a result of not meeting return on investment targets. So I think it's very unwise to move forward on legislation without getting a report but at the same time I'm going to look at the bill and move from there."

Several business organizations had asked lawmakers to wait until an economic impact study was completed before moving forward with the bill. That study however has been delayed for months and won't be completed until sometime in January.

If signed into law, the bill would raise the minimum wage to $9.20 by May 1, 2017 and $10.10 in 2018.