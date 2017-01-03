Pre-trial conference held for Mark Torre, Jr.

Former police officer and murder suspect Mark Torre, Jr. will face a jury later this month. Before then, his mental state must be examined by the government's expert witness. A final pre-trial conference was held today in Judge Michael Bordallo's courtroom.

Defense's expert witness concluded Torre suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout and post traumatic stress disorder when victim Elbert Piolo was fatally shot in the chest. For rebuttal purposes, Judge Bordallo granted the government's expert witness time with the defendant to also examine Torre's mental state. Off-limits however, are questions pertaining to the defendant's guilt.

"The court granted the government's motion to conduct an examination that needs to be considered before Mr. [Jay] Arriola's experts have an opportunity to testify," His Honor said.

The government's expert witness is Honolulu-based clinical psychologist, Dr. Dennis Donovan. According to chief prosecutor Phil Tydingco, he's anticipated to arrive on Guam the week of January 23.

In court on Wedensday, defense attorney Arriola requested that he be allowed a recording or be present at the time of his client's examination, saying, "As discussed in chambers, the examination of the defendant will be recorded and provided to the defense." Judge Bordallo said, "Either you be allowed to be present or it be recorded," prompting Arriola to say, "We will be allowed to be present or it will be recorded? The judge said "leave it up to the doctor."

Tydingco said, "I will speak to the doctor about his procedures."

Also in court on Wednesday, Judge Bordallo announced the court will call on 300 prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires later this month. Based on the answers from those questionnaires, parties can narrow down jurors before doing an in-person selection.

Opening statements are anticipated to be heard on January 30 or 31st. Torre stands accused of murdering fellow police officer Piolo back in July 2015. Both men were off-duty at the time of the shooting.