Deploying Guam Guard airmen wished well

A sendoff ceremony was held this morning for 19 airmen who will be leaving on deployment next week. The airmen are from the Guam Air National Guard 254th Security Forces Squadron and 254th Comptroller Flight.

Brigadier General Roderick Leon Guerrero said, "Soon this group of brave men and women will board a plane and leave behind their families, their employers and their lives on Guam and head into harm's way." And Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio added, "We as a country stand strong because of you and we're proud of every one of you, thank you, si yu'us ma'ase on behalf of Governor Eddie Baza Calvo and all the people of Guam for protecting our way of life."

While deployed to the Southwest Asia area of operations, the airmen will work toward improving contingency and war fighting capabilities, improving comptroller war planning, as well as protecting federal property from hazards to include sabotage and espionage.

They are expected to return to Guam in the next six to nine months.