USC's Zach Banner looks to be first Chamorro drafted in NFL

Off an amazing win over surging Penn State in the Rose Bowl this week, USC offensive tackle Zach Banner is seen representing Guam in a viral video showing up in everybody's news feed on Facebook. Banner is widely considered as the top senior blocker in the country and is projected as an NFL-ready right tackle - according to numerous scouting websites, banner could end up going in the early rounds - making history as the first Chamorro drafted in the NFL.

He entered USC as a two-time All-American and as a five-star recruit - his biological father, Lincoln Kennedy, was a 1993 top 10 pick and an 11-year veteran of the NFL. At 6'9" and 362 pounds, Banner definitely has the size to play in the big leagues, but right now he is relishing the Trojans' Rose Bowl win - as seen in this viral video.

Banner is the son of Ron and Vanessa Banner - his mother is Chamorro - and his brother Xaiver also plays for USC.