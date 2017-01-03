USC's Zach Banner looks to be first Chamorro drafted in NFL - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

USC's Zach Banner looks to be first Chamorro drafted in NFL

Posted: Updated:

Off an amazing win over surging Penn State in the Rose Bowl this week, USC offensive tackle Zach Banner is seen representing Guam in a viral video showing up in everybody's news feed on Facebook. Banner is widely considered as the top senior blocker in the country and is projected as an NFL-ready right tackle - according to numerous scouting websites, banner could end up going in the early rounds - making history as the first Chamorro drafted in the NFL.

He entered USC as a two-time All-American and as a five-star recruit - his biological father, Lincoln Kennedy, was a 1993 top 10 pick and an 11-year veteran of the NFL. At 6'9" and 362 pounds, Banner definitely has the size to play in the big leagues, but right now he is relishing the Trojans' Rose Bowl win - as seen in this viral video.

Banner is the son of Ron and Vanessa Banner - his mother is Chamorro - and his brother Xaiver also plays for USC.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Catholic groups march in 54th - and final - protest against church

    Catholic groups march in 54th - and final - protest against church

    Dozens of members of the Laity Forward Movement and the Concerned Catholics of Guam put down their signs as today marked their final Sunday picket.  

    More >>

    Dozens of members of the Laity Forward Movement and the Concerned Catholics of Guam put down their signs as today marked their final Sunday picket.  

    More >>

  • Tour gets travel professionals acclimated with Guam

    Tour gets travel professionals acclimated with Guam

    The tour started in 1993, and aims to familiarize travel agents, airline representatives, and travel trade media with Guam's unique offerings and tourist attractions.

    More >>

    The tour started in 1993, and aims to familiarize travel agents, airline representatives, and travel trade media with Guam's unique offerings and tourist attractions.

    More >>

  • Xtra Airways plans Guam-Saipan service

    Xtra Airways plans Guam-Saipan service

    Xtra Airways - headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida - announced it will fly Guam-CNMI-China flights.

    More >>

    Xtra Airways - headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida - announced it will fly Guam-CNMI-China flights.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly