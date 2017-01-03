Guam vs. CNMI in football Friendship Bowl

Guam takes on the CNMI in the 3rd Annual Marianas Friendship Bowl January 14th in Saipan. Team Guam consisting of over 60 players comprising two teams - one Matua squad (12-14 years old) and one high school team made up of IIAAG football all-stars.

This will mark the first year high school all stars will tackle each other in the Friendship Bowl. JFK's Nolan Chamberlain said, "They're big and they're competitive and they're going to bring their a-game. As for us, we're really looking to go out there and have a good time and really play football."

With 10 coaches on staff, training has been ongoing since November of last year, and it's been no walk in the park to assemble Guam youth football's best - and work on chemistry.

Jose Castro, Matua Division coach, said, "Tell them to stay focused because every time we meet them - in the adult league, in the youth league, they just keep getting better and better. It was a close game last time, and you know we don't know what to expect - we only see them once a year - so you know we can't take them lightly."

In the last Friendship Bowl game, it came down to the last play - with Guam winning the Matua Division matchup 12-6. That game was held at Raiders Field here on Guam - the venue for the Marianas Friendship Bowl changes yearly - so coaches are still working to get donations and sponsors. You can check their Facebook page Guam Junior Nationals Football - or call Joey Guerrero at 988-1497.

The Friendly Football rivalry goes back years - and coaches are trying to make sure Team Guam keeps its head in the game.

Coach Ryan Wessling said, "It's been a challenge, taking players from all different backgrounds, different teams...they're used to together to play as one them once a year - so you know we can't take them lightly."

Although the games are part of the Marianas "Friendship" Bowl - make no mistake - Team Guam is looking for victory in the CNMI.

Wessling said, "Our goal is the W. We want the W. We come to win all the time. It's a friendship game, but on the gridiron, we want to come out and expose their weaknesses."