Minimal effect locally of computer glitch disrupting holiday travel

A nationwide Customs and Border Protection computer glitch disrupted holiday travel Tuesday. A Guam Airport spokesperson confirms that the local CBP was also affected, but the impact was minimal.

The system disruptions came at the end of the morning rush when only Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific was operating. Officials planned to monitor the afternoon rush, and if the technical issues continued, CBP was prepared to implement alternative screening procedures.

The timing could not have been worse for CBP on the mainland, as millions of people returning home from the holidays suffered long delays.