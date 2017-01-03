Roadway widening project in Dededo break ground - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Roadway widening project in Dededo break ground

A groundbreaking ceremony is held for the Route 1 and Route 3 Intersection Improvement Project in Dededo. The $6.8 million project includes widening of Route 1 to provide turning lanes and shared bikeways.

The project is fully funded by the Department of Defense and expected to be complete by December 2017.

