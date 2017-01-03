Education board has two seats to fill - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Education board has two seats to fill

Newly elected Guam Education Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada announced that following the resignation of board member Ken Chargualaf there are now two board vacancies that need to be filled. Ada will be writing to both Governor Eddie Baza Calvo and the Guam Election Commission to inform them of the appointed and elected vacancies.

