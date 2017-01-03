Education board has two seats to fill

We brought it to you first on our social media platforms. A hunting trip turned tragedy in Talofofo. According to the Guam Fire Department, a man in his 50's was separated from the group while hunting for crab last night. When family members returned early this morning, they found their loved one unconscious and unresponsive. According to GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly, the man may have sustained injuries from a fall. KUAM was at the scene today and observed rescue units along th...

