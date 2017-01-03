Arrest made at Hemlani's after man threatens people with machete - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Arrest made at Hemlani's after man threatens people with machete, knife

40-year-old Ermino Raymond Jack was picked up at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments the day before the fatal stabbing at the complex on January 2. According to court documents, Jack was allegedly holding machete and rice cutter knife and threatening men in the area.

The alleged victim was taken to the emergency room for cuts to his fingers while another man was reportedly hit in the head with the dull end of the machete.

While police were on scene, they picked up Eustachio Otto who was charged with obstructing government operations. Otto was allegedly drunk and yelling at officers and preventing them from conducting their investigation.

