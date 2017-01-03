Ken Chargualaf steps down from Guam Education Board - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ken Chargualaf steps down from Guam Education Board

Posted: Updated:

Kenneth Chargualaf has resigned as both an elected and appointed member of the Guam Education Board. In a letter to Governor Eddie Baza Calvo on December 12, Chargualaf said it is with a heavy heart that he arrived at this decision.

He said he now plans to focus his time on his retirement, spending more time with his family, and setting new goals.

