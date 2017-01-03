Judge allows motion for Torre to submit to mental health exam

Judge Michael Bordallo has granted the people's motion to compel former Guam Police Department officer Mark Torre, Jr. to submit to an examination of his mental condition. According to a decision and order filed on Tuesday, the examination must be limited in scope to rebut the defense's expert opinion.

As we previously reported, defense's expert concluded Torre suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time victim Elbert Piolo was fatally shot in the chest. Both officers were off-duty at the time of the alleged shooting.

Torre is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.