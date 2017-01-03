New election board will choose officers

Newly elected and appointed members of the Guam Education Board will be sworn-in and will elect new officers at a special meeting held at Jose Rios Middle School this evening. Some of the newest members to the board include recently-elected James Lujan, as well as recently appointed members Mark Mendiola and Dr. Ron McNinch.

And while several faces will be joining the board, DOE confirmed that one member - Ken Chargualaf - has submitted his resignation.