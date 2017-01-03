DOE looking into Mesa's harassment complaint

Acting Department of Education superintendent Joe Sanchez confirms he is in receipt of a harassment complaint filed by Eleuterio Mesa in December alleging he's the victim of harassment and retaliation at the agency. However, while Mesa's complaint requested for an apology and reinstatement to his former position of assistant superintendent, Sanchez said the move is unlikely because Mesa was only appointed to the position in order to provide him with a salary commensurate to his former position of principal.

"But I've since been advised that I do not need to do that so he can retain his status as a principal and remain downtown, so I do not need to return him to the assistant superintendent position," said Sanchez.

Sanchez added he will be preparing a formal response to Mesa's list of roughly one dozen concerns, many of which revolve around alleged incidents of harassment.