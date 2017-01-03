DOE looking into Mesa's harassment complaint - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE looking into Mesa's harassment complaint

Posted: Updated:

Acting Department of Education superintendent Joe Sanchez confirms he is in receipt of a harassment complaint filed by Eleuterio Mesa in December alleging he's the victim of harassment and retaliation at the agency. However, while Mesa's complaint requested for an apology and reinstatement to his former position of assistant superintendent, Sanchez said the move is unlikely because Mesa was only appointed to the position in order to provide him with a salary commensurate to his former position of principal.

"But I've since been advised that I do not need to do that so he can retain his status as a principal and remain downtown, so I do not need to return him to the assistant superintendent position," said Sanchez.

Sanchez added he will be preparing a formal response to Mesa's list of roughly one dozen concerns, many of which revolve around alleged incidents of harassment.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Tour gets travel professionals acclimated with Guam

    Tour gets travel professionals acclimated with Guam

    The tour started in 1993, and aims to familiarize travel agents, airline representatives, and travel trade media with Guam's unique offerings and tourist attractions.

    More >>

    The tour started in 1993, and aims to familiarize travel agents, airline representatives, and travel trade media with Guam's unique offerings and tourist attractions.

    More >>

  • Xtra Airways plans Guam-Saipan service

    Xtra Airways plans Guam-Saipan service

    Xtra Airways - headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida - announced it will fly Guam-CNMI-China flights.

    More >>

    Xtra Airways - headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida - announced it will fly Guam-CNMI-China flights.

    More >>

  • Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly