Fatal stabbing victim had prior assault charge

One minor was remanded to the Department of Youth Affairs for a stabbing death at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments. Meanwhile, court filings give us a closer look at the victim, 20-year-old Bernard Junior Kirielmo.

Police have a suspect in custody for Monday's stabbing death. According to police spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, the minor was remanded to DYA for aggravated murder, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, rioting, beyond control, underage consumption of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and curfew violation. The victim was identified as Kirielmo. According to an autopsy conducted by chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola on Tuesday afternoon, Kirielmo died from a single stab wound to the base of his neck. The weapon appeared to be a small kitchen knife.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

While little information will be provided on the suspect because he is a minor, court documents give a glimpse of who the victim was. Back in May 2015, Kirielmo was arrested and charged with assaulting a girl who was walking to her Harmon bus stop. The incident was caught on surveillance footage that we shared on KUAM.

He was traced to Hemlani's Harmon Apartments, where he was staying at the time, and admitted to police he had two cases of beer and couldn't remember assaulting the girl. When shown the surveillance footage, he was able to positively identify himself as the girl's assailant. He entered a plea deal with the government and was sentenced to 16 days behind bars, 3 years parole, and 100 hours of community service.

As we previously reported, landlord Vinod Hemlani confirms Kirielmo is not a tenant of the complex, but was only on the property to visit his sister.