Senator Castro working on Guam acceptance of CNMI drivers licenses

Just as they already have a Guam-CNMI partnership in the works, Senator Wil Castro is working with the administration on initiatives that would mutually benefit both jurisdictions. Today Governor Eddie Calvo met with Castro and CNMI Congressman-Elect Ivan Blanco to share ideas on trade agreements and reciprocity agreements such as accepting CNMI drivers licenses.

"But I look forward to working collaboratively to building on issues that are mutual benefit to Guam and the Northern Marianas, and, of course, even in mutual lobbying efforts to deal with the federal government both in Congress and the administration in the years to come," said Calvo. "So thank you so much, and Wil (Castro) thank you so much and I look forward to effectuating this into policy."

Currently, the Guam Department of Revenue & Taxation requires CNMI Driver's License holders to present a letter from the CNMI stating the license holder has been driving for at least five years. Draft legislation is in the works to start the process so that these CNMI licenses are accepted without special conditions.

Senator Castro says there's no reason to treat our CNMI brothers and sisters differently.