Case closed: DOE's Sanchez cleared of any wrongdoing

The acting superintendent of the Guam Department of Education has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Guam Police Department, after a complaint was filed against him in December alleging he provided marijuana to a minor. He called them baseless allegations and a personal attempt to tarnish his reputation, but acting superintendent Joe Sanchez has now been officially cleared of the criminal complaint made against him alleging he provided alcohol and marijuana to students over a year ago.

Sanchez has contended from the beginning that the allegations were false. "And you know, the fact that the allegations are coming from Mr. Mesa at this time are incredibly suspect," he stated. The complaint was made in December by principal Eleuterio Mesa, who was at the time being investigated by Sanchez for a separate case of misconduct. According to a letter by Police Chief Joseph Cruz, a two-week-long GPD investigation found that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations.

According to GPD Captain Kenneth Mantanona, the allegations were based on letters submitted by both mesa and student Alana Flores. However when GPD interviewed Flores, she could only provide vague information about the incident and became irate and uncooperative when asked to provide specific details. Her interview was then terminated at her request.

Mesa's letter on the other hand was based on Flores' statements, and could not further substantiate the allegations. Furthermore, the alleged minor victims denied the allegations saying they did not smoke marijuana, and that Sanchez was a close family friend.

Senator Joe San Agustin is the head of the Committee on Public Education, and told KUAM News, "I was hoping that the allegation would be investigated by GPD and resolved as soon as possible, so the department can move forward. Now that it has been resolved my only concern is I would like to find out from the board or even GPD, is there any investigation going on into the individual accusing? Because when somebody accuses somebody of any criminal activity, you have to make sure they're accountable too of their accusation."

Both Mesa and Flores are also involved in a separate allegation filed against Jon Fernandez last May. In a press release issued Tuesday morning, the Guam Education Board said based on the GPD findings, the case against the acting superintendent is now considered closed with no further action needed.

Sanchez told KUAM News, "I am very happy that this matter has been addressed and that it was done in a thorough manner. I greatly appreciate the work of the Guam Police Department."