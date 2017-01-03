Car crashes through Asan veterinary building

Staffers at a busy Asan veterinary clinic are counting their blessings after a car plowed through one of their buildings, demolishing everything in sight early Monday morning.

Jack the Cat might really have nine lives. "That's where he was. The car had driven through this area pushed up its called a cat condo. You see those cages against the wall? That's his cage," explained Rachel Flores. As assistant manager for Isla Veterinary Clinic, Flores was in the adjacent building when she heard an explosion and saw the dust that followed. Early Monday morning, a driver operating a Mitsubishi Montero was heading southbound when he veered off the road and plowed straight through their cat boarding facility.

Fortunately the driver and his two passengers walked away injury-free, but Jack was trapped in the corner inside his cage in the concrete building. That is, until firefighters came to his rescue.

"When we first arrived on scene, we were calling to see, hoping to hear him meow just to know that he was alive," said Flores.

Veterinarian Dr. Lisa Silk says this isn't the first time her staff and the pets they care for have been threatened by cars off the busy highway. "Apparently, a driver had fallen asleep on Marine Corps Drive and drove through the building," the doctor said. "And my concern is that my staff is okay because I know they would've been in here and I know that we had pets in here. A couple of years ago we did have the same situation but it was coming from the other side. He fell asleep and rolled his car into our driveway, actually, so it's a little bit dangerous."

She hopes to work with the village's mayor's office to get a guardrail to protect her staff and the pets they care for. After all, pets are family, too. "I'm just really thankful. I'm really thankful that everybody was okay," she said.

Jack's family was contacted and know he's safe and sound and back to his usual self.

The clinic's main building was unaffected by the crash and remains open. If you want to get involved and donate or volunteer at the clinic, call them at 477-7879.