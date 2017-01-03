Marines donate time, love to Youth Nation

They weren't home for the holidays so they helped for the holidays. Marines from Marsoc Delta spent Fridays in December volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam's Youth Nation Program. As we reported on Giving Tuesday, the Youth Nation Program is based out of Yona and allows volunteers from the community the opportunity to mentor and teach kids about sports and arts activities.

The Marines closed out their time with the kids by hosting a BBQ at the Yona Baseball Field - and having a field day with soccer, baseball, football and fun for all. 1st Sgt. Nelson Coburn told KUAM Sports, "I think it's a point that we give back to the community of Guam and let the people know that not only are we serving in the military - we're here to support them, as well."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam's Boo Lai said the kids loved playing with the Marines and you could see from the smiles on their faces - they didn't want to say goodbye. She added, "Definitely gaining that one to one mentorship we strive for here at Big Brothers, so it's really great for the kids, but I think it's also been a really great experience for the Marines. We've gone on a hike together to Sella Bay - they're not from Guam, and they're really missing home and their families during the holidays - so they really appreciated being around the kids."

The Marines, based out of the Special Operations Command - specialize in counterterrorism ops and recon missions - so play time with the kids was definitely a welcome break. Coburn added, "I have a lot of Marines on their first deployment and they're going away from home for the first time, so spending time with the community and the kids - it keeps their mind in the right perspective. So that's what's really going on so that way they're not missing home so much."

For more on Big Brothers Big Sisters and how you can help - call them at 472-2227 or visit their page on Facebook.