Democrats name Tom Ada majority leader, announce committee chairs

With the shakeup in the 34th Guam Legislature, several changes are also in store for the Democrat Majority and the Committee Chairs. Following Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. turning down the nomination for Majority Leader, the Democrats have selected long-time Senator Tom Ada as the new Majority Leader. Along with Ada, the Legislature announced the new committee chairs during Monday's inauguration.



Speaker BJ Cruz

Committee on Appropriations and Adjudication



Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje

Committee on Culture and Justice



Legislative Secretary Senator Regine Biscoe Lee

Committee on Innovation and Economics, Workforce and Youth Development



Majority Leader Senator Tom Ada

Committee on Environment, Land, Agriculture and Procurement Reform



Assistant Majority Leader Senator Joe San Agustin

Committee on Education, Finance and Taxation



Majority Whip Senator Telena Nelson

Committee on Housing, Utilities, Public Safety and Homeland Security



Senator Michael San Nicolas

Committee on Rules and Committee on General Governmental Operations and Federal, Foreign and Regional Affairs

Senator Frank Aguon Jr.

Committee on Guam US Military Buildup, Infrastructure and Transportation



Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr.

Committee on Health, Tourism, Military Affairs and Senior Citizens