Democrats name Tom Ada majority leader, announce committee chairs

With the shakeup in the 34th Guam Legislature, several changes are also in store for the Democrat Majority and the Committee Chairs. Following Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. turning down the nomination for Majority Leader, the Democrats have selected long-time Senator Tom Ada as the new Majority Leader. Along with Ada, the Legislature announced the new committee chairs during Monday's inauguration.

Speaker BJ Cruz
Committee on Appropriations and Adjudication

Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje
Committee on Culture and Justice

Legislative Secretary Senator Regine Biscoe Lee
Committee on Innovation and Economics, Workforce and Youth Development

Majority Leader Senator Tom Ada
Committee on Environment, Land, Agriculture and Procurement Reform

Assistant Majority Leader Senator Joe San Agustin
Committee on Education, Finance and Taxation

Majority Whip Senator Telena Nelson
Committee on Housing, Utilities, Public Safety and Homeland Security

Senator Michael San Nicolas
Committee on Rules and Committee on General Governmental Operations and Federal, Foreign and Regional Affairs

Senator Frank Aguon Jr.
Committee on Guam US Military Buildup, Infrastructure and Transportation

Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr.

Committee on Health, Tourism, Military Affairs and Senior Citizens

