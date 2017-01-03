Senator Louise Muna introduces twin bills dealing with cancer - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senator Louise Muna introduces twin bills dealing with cancer

Posted: Updated:

Less than 24 hours after their inauguration, the first set of bills have already been introduced for the 34th Guam Legislature. Freshman senator Louise Muna introduced the first two relative to screening for cancer. Her Bill 1 would protect screening for cervical and prostate cancer, whereas Bill 2 would protect screening for colorectal cancer.

"It's just the beginning," the new senator said. "There's so many aspects of how to help prevent cancer through screenings, outreach, and education; so for me, I felt this was a great start because it's such a big picture right now, it's such a great start, so many steps."

Senator Muna says these bills were introduced in the event the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, is repealed in the Donald Trump administration. She plans to introduce more bills related to cancer just as she set forth in her platform during the election.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Tour gets travel professionals acclimated with Guam

    Tour gets travel professionals acclimated with Guam

    The tour started in 1993, and aims to familiarize travel agents, airline representatives, and travel trade media with Guam's unique offerings and tourist attractions.

    More >>

    The tour started in 1993, and aims to familiarize travel agents, airline representatives, and travel trade media with Guam's unique offerings and tourist attractions.

    More >>

  • Xtra Airways plans Guam-Saipan service

    Xtra Airways plans Guam-Saipan service

    Xtra Airways - headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida - announced it will fly Guam-CNMI-China flights.

    More >>

    Xtra Airways - headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida - announced it will fly Guam-CNMI-China flights.

    More >>

  • Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly