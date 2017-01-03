Senator Louise Muna introduces twin bills dealing with cancer

Less than 24 hours after their inauguration, the first set of bills have already been introduced for the 34th Guam Legislature. Freshman senator Louise Muna introduced the first two relative to screening for cancer. Her Bill 1 would protect screening for cervical and prostate cancer, whereas Bill 2 would protect screening for colorectal cancer.

"It's just the beginning," the new senator said. "There's so many aspects of how to help prevent cancer through screenings, outreach, and education; so for me, I felt this was a great start because it's such a big picture right now, it's such a great start, so many steps."

Senator Muna says these bills were introduced in the event the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, is repealed in the Donald Trump administration. She plans to introduce more bills related to cancer just as she set forth in her platform during the election.