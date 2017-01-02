Great-grandson of "Hidden Figures" pioneer attends UOG

The major motion picture "Hidden Figures" is based on the inspiring story of an African-American woman who overcame adversity and went on to become one of the leading scientists at NASA. Her great-grandson now attends the University of Guam, and he's leveraging the film's screening to help other young scientists overcome the odds.

She sent the first man to the moon, and the story of how she and her colleagues overcame racial and gender adversity and later went on to contribute to some of the most historic scientific feats in United States history is being documented in the film. "My connection with it is one of the characters in the movie is actually a depiction of my great-grandmother, Katherine Johnson," explained UOG's Trevor Boykin. "Growing up with her, she always told me she was a scientist, but she never really got into detail about what she did exactly. She was just like, 'Oh, I did math for NASA.'"

Boykin said it wasn't until years later that he realized his great-grandmother was a physicist and mathematician who worked on missions including project mercury, the Apollo 11 flight to the moon, the space shuttle program, and even early plans for the mission to mars. "How they did it is they have human computer rooms, where they would have rooms just filled with women that would sit there and do math all day, and so she excelled in her work in such a marvelous way that she was actually handpicked and put onto theoretical physical and basically developed mathematics that didn't even exist," he continued.

But more than just a math whiz, Johnson grew up at a time when African-Americans battled segregation. She overcame these obstacles, eventually becoming the first African-American woman to desegregate West Virginia University's graduate school.

"It's everything that was leading up to NASA, that's what makes her a big deal, yeah her work at NASA was the groundbreaking stuff, but it's really the story of how she got there and how she overcame all these adversities that were thrown at her," he said.

And Boykin is following in her footsteps, studying biology at UOG, where he hopes to eventually work in marine biology. Until then he is organizing a special screening of the movie on January 7 at 10am, with hopes its proceeds will help another young scientist succeed. He said, "Basically how I'm trying to push for it to be is geared toward minority students and basically giving a minority student that opportunity to pursue their higher education. Because I'm pretty sure that is exactly what my great-grandmother would want me to do."

You can buy tickets for the special screening or simply donate to the scholarship fund online at supportuog.org.