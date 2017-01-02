Great-grandson of "Hidden Figures" pioneer attends UOG - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Great-grandson of "Hidden Figures" pioneer attends UOG

Posted: Updated:

The major motion picture "Hidden Figures" is based on the inspiring story of an African-American woman who overcame adversity and went on to become one of the leading scientists at NASA. Her great-grandson now attends the University of Guam, and he's leveraging the film's screening to help other young scientists overcome the odds.

She sent the first man to the moon, and the story of how she and her colleagues overcame racial and gender adversity and later went on to contribute to some of the most historic scientific feats in United States history is being documented in the film. "My connection with it is one of the characters in the movie is actually a depiction of my great-grandmother, Katherine Johnson," explained UOG's Trevor Boykin. "Growing up with her, she always told me she was a scientist, but she never really got into detail about what she did exactly. She was just like, 'Oh, I did math for NASA.'"

Boykin said it wasn't until years later that he realized his great-grandmother was a physicist and mathematician who worked on missions including project mercury, the Apollo 11 flight to the moon, the space shuttle program, and even early plans for the mission to mars. "How they did it is they have human computer rooms, where they would have rooms just filled with women that would sit there and do math all day, and so she excelled in her work in such a marvelous way that she was actually handpicked and put onto theoretical physical and basically developed mathematics that didn't even exist," he continued.

But more than just a math whiz, Johnson grew up at a time when African-Americans battled segregation. She overcame these obstacles, eventually becoming the first African-American woman to desegregate West Virginia University's graduate school.

"It's everything that was leading up to NASA, that's what makes her a big deal, yeah her work at NASA was the groundbreaking stuff, but it's really the story of how she got there and how she overcame all these adversities that were thrown at her," he said.

And Boykin is following in her footsteps, studying biology at UOG, where he hopes to eventually work in marine biology. Until then he is organizing a special screening of the movie on January 7 at 10am, with hopes its proceeds will help another young scientist succeed. He said, "Basically how I'm trying to push for it to be is geared toward minority students and basically giving a minority student that opportunity to pursue their higher education. Because I'm pretty sure that is exactly what my great-grandmother would want me to do."

You can buy tickets for the special screening or simply donate to the scholarship fund online at supportuog.org.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>

  • Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    The Committee on Ethics and Standards is launching a full investigative hearing into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Espaldon is accused of having ties with a Saipan company connected to fraud. CNMI House Representative Edwin Propst brought forth the complaint in May. "This, hopefully, will also shed some light on our ongoing investigation into matters that deal with the GPSM deal, which are matters that are from over," Propst told KUAM News. As per standi...More >>
    The Committee on Ethics and Standards is launching a full investigative hearing into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Espaldon is accused of having ties with a Saipan company connected to fraud. CNMI House Representative Edwin Propst brought forth the complaint in May. "This, hopefully, will also shed some light on our ongoing investigation into matters that deal with the GPSM deal, which are matters that are from over," Propst told KUAM News. As per standi...More >>

  • Group wants church leadership, not laity, to make amends

    Group wants church leadership, not laity, to make amends

    Though she commends the laity's and the Archdiocese of Agana's efforts to show solidarity for victims, SNAP Volunteer Western Regional Leader Joelle Casteix urges the Archdiocese to stop fighting victims in the courts and to make all the evidence of child sex abuse public.

    More >>

    Though she commends the laity's and the Archdiocese of Agana's efforts to show solidarity for victims, SNAP Volunteer Western Regional Leader Joelle Casteix urges the Archdiocese to stop fighting victims in the courts and to make all the evidence of child sex abuse public.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly