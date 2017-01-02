DOE's Joe Sanchez cleared of allegations - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE's Joe Sanchez cleared of allegations

Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez has been cleared of the allegations made against him by employee Eleuterio Mesa last month. In a letter addressed to the acting GEB chair Rosie Tainatango in December, Mesa had alleged Sanchez provided alcohol or marijuana to a student.

The allegation was immediately reported to the Guam Police Department, where it was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division between December 13 and December 23, 2016. In a letter to the GEB on December 28, GPD chief Joseph Cruz said, "the CID completed its thorough investigation of the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations and concluded that there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations, and therefore recommend that no further action be taken."

The findings of the investigation noted that the allegations were based on statements from Alana Flores, however when Flores was interviewed by detectives she only provided vague details about the event and became irate and uncooperative. The students themselves also denied the allegation, saying Sanchez was a close family friend and they did not smoke marijuana.

Sanchez called the allegation a personal attempt to tarnish his reputation.

In a press release issued Tuesday morning, GEB thanked GPD for prioritizing the matter and noted that based on the findings, the case against the acting superintendent is now considered closed with no further action needed.

Alana Flores you may recall was also the student who claimed she was sexually harassed by Jon Fernandez.

