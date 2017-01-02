Minor in custody for Hemlani's Apartments stabbing

A male minor has been taken into custody in connection to a stabbing death at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments on January 2. According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, the suspect has been remanded to the Department of Youth Affairs for aggravated murder, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, rioting, beyond control, underage consumption of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and curfew violation.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Bernard Kirielmo Jr. The suspect and Kirielmo as well as other male individuals had become engaged in an altercation in front of one of the complex during which time Kirielmo sustained the stab wound. Officers from the Tumon-Tamuning precinct as well as the Dededo precinct were called just before 3 a.m. The victim was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City and pronounced dead before 4 a.m.

KUAM spoke with landlord Vinod Hemlani who confirms the victim is not a tenant of the apartments, but was merely visiting his sister.