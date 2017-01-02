Minor in custody for Hemlani's Apartments stabbing - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Minor in custody for Hemlani's Apartments stabbing

Posted: Updated:
. -

A male minor has been taken into custody in connection to a stabbing death at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments on January 2. According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, the suspect has been remanded to the Department of Youth Affairs for aggravated murder, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, rioting, beyond control, underage consumption of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and curfew violation. 

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Bernard Kirielmo Jr. The suspect and Kirielmo as well as other male individuals had become engaged in an altercation in front of one of the complex during which time Kirielmo sustained the stab wound. Officers from the Tumon-Tamuning precinct as well as the Dededo precinct were called just before 3 a.m. The victim was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City and pronounced dead before 4 a.m. 

KUAM spoke with landlord Vinod Hemlani who confirms the victim is not a tenant of the apartments, but was merely visiting his sister.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>

  • Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    The Committee on Ethics and Standards is launching a full investigative hearing into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Espaldon is accused of having ties with a Saipan company connected to fraud. CNMI House Representative Edwin Propst brought forth the complaint in May. "This, hopefully, will also shed some light on our ongoing investigation into matters that deal with the GPSM deal, which are matters that are from over," Propst told KUAM News. As per standi...More >>
    The Committee on Ethics and Standards is launching a full investigative hearing into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Espaldon is accused of having ties with a Saipan company connected to fraud. CNMI House Representative Edwin Propst brought forth the complaint in May. "This, hopefully, will also shed some light on our ongoing investigation into matters that deal with the GPSM deal, which are matters that are from over," Propst told KUAM News. As per standi...More >>

  • Group wants church leadership, not laity, to make amends

    Group wants church leadership, not laity, to make amends

    Though she commends the laity's and the Archdiocese of Agana's efforts to show solidarity for victims, SNAP Volunteer Western Regional Leader Joelle Casteix urges the Archdiocese to stop fighting victims in the courts and to make all the evidence of child sex abuse public.

    More >>

    Though she commends the laity's and the Archdiocese of Agana's efforts to show solidarity for victims, SNAP Volunteer Western Regional Leader Joelle Casteix urges the Archdiocese to stop fighting victims in the courts and to make all the evidence of child sex abuse public.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly