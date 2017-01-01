Hemlani Apartments landlord: stabbing suspect is minor boy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Hemlani Apartments landlord: stabbing suspect is minor boy

The Guam Police Department's criminal investigation section has been activated to investigate the death of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments early Monday morning. According to GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct and the Dededo precinct responded to a reported riot at the complex just before 3am.  When police arrived to the scene, they discovered the 20-year-old man was stabbed. The victim was transported to Guam Regional Medical City and pronounced dead at 3:41am.

KUAM was on scene early Monday morning and observed CIS agents knocking door to door and interviewing tenants of the complex.

According to Hemlani's Harmon Apartments landlord Vinod Hemlani, the suspect is a male minor. An argument ensued between the two males resulting in the stabbing incident. Hemlani confirms the victim was not a tenant, but was visiting his sister.

Last year police responded to a number of violent crimes at Hemlani's Harmon Apartments, including an assault on a police officer. The frequency of police calls made to the complex prompted community involvement, including the launch of a Neighborhood Watch Program and an outreach with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guam. Hemlani also tells KUAM he's also near completion of video cameras to be installed on the property.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released. No arrests have been made at this time.

