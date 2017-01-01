Sparks fly during 34th Legislature's first meeting

The inauguration is considered the first session for the 34th Guam Legislature, and like many sessions before, it started with a fair bit of drama. When a motion was made to adopt the new standing rules, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. asked his colleagues to reconsider.

Aguon says there are significant modifications to the rules including one provision that restricts people from asking for solicitation or assistance inside a senator's office, "Mr. Speaker, I am a public official, when our people ask for help, they come into my office and they request for assistance," Aguon declared. "So if this provision is going to restrict our people from coming in and accessing my office as a public servant, I have serious concerns about that."

Senator Michael San Nicolas is the chairman for the Legislative Committee on Rules and said they were done with consultation with the members of the body. "With respect to the concern about the solicitations of the offices, it was an opinion of the members of this body that if you want to do such business, just take it out of the office. There shouldn't be exchange of funds or resources on our official premises - take it out to the parking lot, to a coffee shop, just don't do it in the office," suggested the second-term policymaker.

While Aguon raised opposition, the rules were adopted by the body with a vote of twelve in favor and three against by Aguon and Senators Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. and Joe San Agustin. Also part of the new standing rules include requiring bills have a funding source first and that bills authorizing new government debt may only fund capital improvement and not government operations.