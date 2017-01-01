Fresh faces in Guam Legislature ready to get to work

The next generation of legislative leadership assumed office this morning in the island's capitol, with a new breed of senators taking office in a new facility that, like the fifteen senators it hosts, echoes a rich history and long legacy, with very critical responsibilities.

Before hundreds of family, friends and island dignitaries, the 34th Guam Legislature was officially sworn-in to office today. And for Speaker-Select BJ Cruz, today was more than just any inauguration, as he said, "We commemorate a renewal of our political faith - the knowledge that, while change is constant, progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. It is won only by sacrifice, struggle, and commitment of dedicated individuals."

The 34th will for sure experience change with seven new freshman senators joining Cruz, including Vice Speaker-Select Therese Terlaje. She stated, "Of course, I want to renew all the efforts of all our partners in true justice for Guam and for Guam's people and to make sure those things that make Guam unique, it's our culture and heritage and that should, will be a priority for all of us."

Democrat Telena Nelson says putting the people first is a responsibility she does not take lightly, noting, "Today is a very solemn moment for me, because everything we do is going to be for the people of Guam is something we must focus on. We need to put our egos aside and work together as a whole body."

And for freshman senator Joe San Agustin, he's ready to get down to business. "Let's start reaching out and take care of the people of Guam and find out what are the other problems that exist other than the current problems and let's be very proactive. That's the kind of person I am," he shared.

And rounding out the new democrat senators is legislative secretary Regine Biscoe Lee, who hopes to start this term on the right foot. "We look forward to really working together across the aisle with the minority members of the legislature and just doing the good work of the people of Guam," she told KUAM News.

The Republican minority meanwhile will welcome three new senators, including Wil Castro, who said, "I think it's an exciting and fresh start and we have a bunch of new faces here and hopefully we're able to come together and shatter the paradigm. As you can see at our first day of work, there's already some political will to shake up a few things."

And for Senator Louise Muna, while she still plans to move her platform of helping people with cancer, she says more will be done in the 34th. She said, "I'm excited. As you can see the work has already begun, so we're looking forward to serving the people, but very excited."

Fellow Republican senator Fernando Esteves, he says leaders in the past leave big shoes to fill, saying, "It's very humbling to be part of the 34th Guam Legislature and to be able to do the inauguration in this building. There's a feeling, like an overwhelming feeling of all the people that came before us - a lot of people are saying you're going to do good in there, and I said of course I will."

And for Speaker Cruz, he says he's overwhelmed by the honor to lead the 34th and looks forward to the new senators to help him along the way. "It is you young people that are going to take over, so I'm really excited about the young people who are in the new legislature and hope they will take up the mantle and I can go off into the sunset quietly," he said.