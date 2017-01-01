Mayors vow to serve island villages

Being officially sworn-in to fulfill their civil service duties were the island's mayor and vice mayors. Municipal leaders who secured their roles by winning last November's general election met at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort this morning to take the oath of office and share their visions for how they plan to address issues within their villages, keep residents safe, encourage others to visit, and exhibit civic pride.

Vicente Taitague, the incumbent mayor of Talofofo, shared his thoughts on athletic expansion, saying he's looking forward this year to building a soccer stadium in the southern village. Mayor of Agana Heights Paul McDonald added, he's most proud of "The Neighborhood Watch program that we have; it's very important that we continue to support it."

And another returning mayor, Melissa Savares of Dededo, said the biggest challenge for her village - the most populous of all on Guam is, "We want to continue to work with our partners, which are the government agencies and organizations, and work together with our legislature so that together we can see if we can help our people with the needs that they have."