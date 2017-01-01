Mayors vow to serve island villages - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mayors vow to serve island villages

Posted: Updated:

Being officially sworn-in to fulfill their civil service duties were the island's mayor and vice mayors. Municipal leaders who secured their roles by winning last November's general election met at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort this morning to take the oath of office and share their visions for how they plan to address issues within their villages, keep residents safe, encourage others to visit, and exhibit civic pride.

Vicente Taitague, the incumbent mayor of Talofofo, shared his thoughts on athletic expansion, saying he's looking forward this year to building a soccer stadium in the southern village. Mayor of Agana Heights Paul McDonald added, he's most proud of "The Neighborhood Watch program that we have; it's very important that we continue to support it."

And another returning mayor, Melissa Savares of Dededo, said the biggest challenge for her village - the most populous of all on Guam is, "We want to continue to work with our partners, which are the government agencies and organizations, and work together with our legislature so that together we can see if we can help our people with the needs that they have."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    Can you help locate wild bee colonies?

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>

    The University of Guam College of Natural and Applied Sciences needs your help to locate wild bee colonies throughout Guam. Locating these colonies will contribute to research that will help Guam in its efforts to be declared varroa-free in the future.

    More >>

  • Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    Sen Esteves: investigative hearing does not infer guilt for Senator Jim Espaldon

    The Committee on Ethics and Standards is launching a full investigative hearing into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Espaldon is accused of having ties with a Saipan company connected to fraud. CNMI House Representative Edwin Propst brought forth the complaint in May. "This, hopefully, will also shed some light on our ongoing investigation into matters that deal with the GPSM deal, which are matters that are from over," Propst told KUAM News. As per standi...More >>
    The Committee on Ethics and Standards is launching a full investigative hearing into a complaint filed against Senator Jim Espaldon. Espaldon is accused of having ties with a Saipan company connected to fraud. CNMI House Representative Edwin Propst brought forth the complaint in May. "This, hopefully, will also shed some light on our ongoing investigation into matters that deal with the GPSM deal, which are matters that are from over," Propst told KUAM News. As per standi...More >>

  • Group wants church leadership, not laity, to make amends

    Group wants church leadership, not laity, to make amends

    Though she commends the laity's and the Archdiocese of Agana's efforts to show solidarity for victims, SNAP Volunteer Western Regional Leader Joelle Casteix urges the Archdiocese to stop fighting victims in the courts and to make all the evidence of child sex abuse public.

    More >>

    Though she commends the laity's and the Archdiocese of Agana's efforts to show solidarity for victims, SNAP Volunteer Western Regional Leader Joelle Casteix urges the Archdiocese to stop fighting victims in the courts and to make all the evidence of child sex abuse public.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly