Meet Kylie Ray, the first child born on US soil in 2017

A young Dededo couple waited nervously - but not for too long - for the arrival of a beautiful baby girl, born just moments after the start of 2017. And not even a full minute after the ball dropped to ring in New Year's Day, a new Guamanian was welcomed into the world, as baby Kylie Ray Tesalona joined our island community nine seconds after midnight on Sunday.

Parents Mina and Allan Tesalona of Ypaopao Estates, both 35 and married for eight years, are grateful for their New Year's miracle, especially because getting to this point has seen its share of struggle. Mina told KUAM News, "Before this pregnancy, we went through a difficult time with the previous pregnancy. And we ended up miscarrying. And so it was really tough on us. And we weren't sure if we were going to have another child."

And while the health of their child was clearly their first concern, Mina and Allan never thought their new daughter would arrive on January 1, much less be Baby 2017. "I actually thought I was going to give birth on Thursday, the 30th! And then apparently, she took a rest and then it was up to her," mom added.

(Further still, Mina's due date was actually a week after New Year's Day.)

So when Kylie did arrive, weighing 7 lbs./4 oz. and being 19" tall, being mom and dad to the first child on United States soil this year didn't even enter their minds...that is, until the GMH nursing staff rushed in en masse, smiling ear-to-ear with the tremendous news. "Honestly, when the door opened, and the flood of everybody just walked through, I was just like, "Oh my gosh',' Mina recalled. "Everybody was like, 'HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!' and it was only nine seconds after she was out!"

Both parents said, "She's been awesome. The labor part and even through the delivery, she's just been so - sweet. "

Congrats to Baby Kylie - the first child born on US soil in 2017! She came into the world 9 seconds after midnight. pic.twitter.com/Fo6JTVFhf1 — KUAM News (@kuamnews) December 31, 2016

And they've also been sending messages and pictures to their family, who are hurrying to the island to meet their new relative. Kylie has a brother a sister, who can't wait to meet and hold their new sibling. "I have family in Georgia, that's where mine is," said Mina, with Allan adding, "And also in the Philippines and in California." Their in-laws are flying-in from the Philippines today to celebrate the gift of life.

And as is a holiday tradition on the island, the friendly folks at Archway and I LOVE GUAM organized a huge donation of more than $6,000 worth of gifts, including gift certificates, diapers, formula, gift baskets, and funds to secure little Kylie's future. Sales and marketing director Joyce Kraus presented the generous package, announcing, "This is your certificate from the Bank of Guam for your $500 to open up a savings account for the baby to get started; you also have a certificate from I LOVE GUAM for $500 as well to add to your savings account, so keep that in there and by the time the baby reaches adulthood, she'll have a really good start on life."

But while Mina and Allan are appreciative of the rewards from the business community and the support they've gotten on social media, the proud parents aren't focused on being showered with gifts. They hold in their arms their very own New Year's treasure, looking back at them, probably unaware at how significant she is to Guam history - but special beyond measure to this wonderful couple from up north and to our island family.

In all, six babies were born at the Guam Memorial Hospital before 10am Sunday, including the newest KUAM Kid, Michael Joseph Perez, son to our own videographer/editor Megan Perez and her husband Tim. Guam Regional Medical City welcomed their own bundle of joy into the world at 8:17 this morning, birthing a 6-lb./5-oz. baby girl.