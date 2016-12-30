Outgoing senators give final remarks in final session

With the last session of the current legislative term now complete, seven senators will not be returning to the upcoming Guam Legislature. Today they gave their last remarks on session floor.

It's only fitting that lawmakers would give their last remarks during the last session of the term in the Historic Guam Congress Building. She's served for nearly two decades and today Speaker Judi Won Pat bid farewell to the 33rd Legislature. "I never planned on making politics my career, but what I loved most about being a public servant is the opportunity to stay connected to people, and more importantly, to have the capacity to help them - that's one of the things that they don't tell you when you pick up your freshman senator orientation packet," she announced.

Won Pat first started in the 23rd Guam Legislature and served as speaker for the past four and half terms. Her colleague legislative, secretary Tina Muna Barnes, leaves knowing they've accomplished much for the island. "I want to say that I stand here after 12 years of public service as your legislative secretary, I stand with 34 years of government service knowing that Guam is going to be in a better place because of the work we've all done together," she said.

Also leaving is Minority Leader Tony Ada, who says he embraced bridging the gap between the body and the administration, noting, "When I reminisce upon my seven years of service as a senator in the Guam Legislature, that is when I'm most filled with gratitude to be given the opportunity to serve the people of Guam, like my father before me. It has been the most singular greatest honor of my life."

And for Senator Frank Blas, Jr. , he thanked his colleagues past and present for shaping him. "The sage advice, the conversations, the suggestions, the recommendations, the criticisms - from everyone that I served with in this legislature over the years, I want to thank you for building me, and I want to thank you all for helping me be the best I can be and be a good servant to the people of Guam," he said.

And for Majority Leader Rory Respicio, he accepts the will of the people and left some advice for the next legislature. "I'm leaving here not with a heavy heart but a smile on my face knowing that my time is up and I'm going to move on, but my plea to the 34th Guam Legislature that you're coming home to a brand new building, let your behavior, let your actions, let your energy reflect the importance of the legislature as a separate and coequal branch of government. We just have to continue to rise above those things," he said.

Senator Nerissa Underwood gave her remarks during session last month. Senator Brant McCreadie is off-island.

Won Pat concluded session by saying, "The best advice is to choose hope, we do this for our children, and our children's children, we nurture hope, we carry her on our backs, just as our ancestors carried her on theirs. Choose hope, this is all of our work and work is not done."