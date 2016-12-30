Guam YTK Corp wins arbitration over Port Authority

It's been in dispute for over a decade between the Port Authority of Guam and the Guam YTK Corporation over a multimillion dollar arbitration award, and this week the Superior Court of Guam confirmed the arbitration award in favor of Guam YTK over the lease agreement for Hotel Wharf. This essentially means the port has to pay $14 million in damages and attorney fees to YTK.

Today, Port general manager Joanne Brown says they are disappointed in the decision, telling KUAM News, "Certainly this matter I did relay this matter to our board member and I'm sure at their next board meeting this will be a matter they will discuss. But our ultimate objective will be to always protect the interest of the port. We're not in agreement that is a legal contract to begin with, and certainly I'm sure and I defer to the board that they will make that ultimate determination, but we certainly will continue on that track, that's what we've done and will continue to do."

The port's legal counsel, Mike Phillips, tells KUAM News he will make a strong recommendation to appeal, adding there's "clear errors in the law."

Of note is that according to Guam YTK and affirmed by the court, the port entered into a binding and lawful agreement with the advice and approval of its counsel and the Attorney General's Office and then breached the agreement in multiple and material ways.

In a release from counsel for YTK Genevieve Rapadas, she writes, "Guam YTK is very pleased with the decision of the court that reasonably compensates the company for the value of its interest in the Hotel Wharf property. As we argued in our court filings, the grounds to vacate an arbitration award are very limited and no such grounds even remotely exist in this case."