Senators put minimum wage bill in governor's hands

Lawmakers concluded the last session of the 33rd Guam Legislature and the last for 2016 by passing nearly two dozen bills today. Among the bills that passed include Bill 312, which aims to responsibly raise the minimum wage. Vice Speaker BJ Cruz's bill would raise the minimum wage by $0.95 or up to $9.20 by May 1, 2017, and then to $10.10 by May 1, 2018.

The bill was added to the agenda after the Department of Labor announced an economic impact study on the first wage increase would be delayed until next year. The bill passed with a vote of 11 in favor, 3 against and one excused absence. Senators voting no on the bill include Senators Jim Espaldon, Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. and Mary Torres.

In a release, Cruz says, "After nine months of patiently waiting for a study that may never come, we have proven that delay isn't always denial. In the days and hours ahead, Governor Calvo can either reaffirm the basic belief that no one who works full-time should live in poverty, or he can do nothing and this bill will die. I hope we will continue to keep faith with the men and women who are the backbone of our economy."

If the governor doesn't take any action on the bill in 10 days, any bill passed during this last session will essentially die.