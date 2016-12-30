Man charged with punching young girl, stabbing woman - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

A 25-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a woman and punching a 9-year-old girl. Court documents state K.R. Silas was arrested for aggravated assault, family violence, and child abuse.

He allegedly stabbed a woman in the hand with a kitchen knife before beating her and punching her daughter in the mouth.

He was booked and confined.

