Man, 56, found with meth in bathroom

A 56-year-old man is behind bars busted on drug charges. Court documents state a Port Police officer was making rounds when he found Jesse Gofigan Sanchez in a bathroom. While conversing, the officer could hear the sound of glass breaking and was directed to a glass pipe with brown residue.

On his person, Sanchez had bags of suspected crystal meth, which he told police he was planning to sell because he needed the cash.

He was booked and confined.