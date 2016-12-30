Good Neighbor: 12-year-old donates piggy bank to help others

She's not like other children her age. While many were busy unwrapping their presents under the Christmas tree, 12-year-old Ysabella Legason was giving up her year's worth of savings. After Christmas midnight mass, she and her father handed over her pink, plastic piggy bank to ministers at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church.

"I donated a piggy bank to the church," he said, "because I want to help people who are in need who needed money or who are poor."

Ysabella wasn't looking for recognition. After handing over her piggy bank, she walked away without leaving her name. "After the mass, my dad helped me carry the piggy bank because it was heavy," she recalled.

The mass celebrant that day was Father Dan Bien. "When I returned to the sacristy, the ministers gave me this piggy bank and I thought where did you get this? They said a little girl came and donated this to the church. I asked did you get her name so we can thank her? No. So I remembered the following day that we have the CCTV camera, so I might get to recognize her. So I reviewed the CCTV and it was a little bit blurry so I decided to post it on Facebook," he said.

They quickly identified the selfless little girl as Ysabella - who already sings in the church's St. Cecila Choir. This isn't Ysabella's first act of kindness. In 2011, she also donated her piggy bank to the Salvation Army Bell Ringers at the mall. Her donation couldn't fit in the Red Kettle, and according to media reports, the amount totaled close to $100.

Ysabella tells KUAM News that she and her parents, Stella and Vincent, came up with the idea. And she says, she's inspired to give because of their example. "Because my mom or my dad told me that if you donate to the church, they give it to someone who's in need. For food or other stuff, etc. I learned that from my parents because my parents inspire me. So I want to follow them," she said.

It's still unknown how much money Ysabella donated to Santa Barbara Church. Father Dan says he would like to preserve it - but says the breaking of the piggy bank is symbolic. "This can also be significant. We have to break ourselves so that we can give, we can share. Unless we break ourselves, we cannot share. This is the breaking of the bread, the Eucharist, you break the bread so people can partake," he said. "I was so touched by what she did. I was so touched. You know, children can teach us a lot."

"I get emotional when I think of what she did - a very simple act, but really the impact," he shared.

Father Dan says once he's broken the piggy bank and counted the dollars and cents, he's asking other priests to match or double the amount Ysabella collected.

And as a recipient of this month's Good Neighbor Award, Title Guaranty has gifted $100 to Ysabella to donate to a charity of her choice - her obvious pick is Santa Barbara Church.