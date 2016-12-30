20th person to be deported - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

20th person to be deported

Lawrence Moon marks the 20th convict marked for deportation. According to a release from Adelup, Moon has served just over half of his six year sentence at the Department of Corrections for a criminal sexual conduct conviction.

The release further states the governor's initiative to commute prison sentences, which sparked the feds to finally take action on deportation, will save the government $1.4 million.

