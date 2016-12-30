Students spend holiday break in trade workshop

While most students and teachers are enjoying their Christmas break, fifty dedicated students are instead voluntarily taking classes at the Guam Trades Academy. Acting superintendent Joe Sanchez said the program helps students earn credits toward graduation while also earning credits toward a certificate from the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

"We started with a small group of students who we wanted to participate in trades workshops with the Trades Academy," he shared. "It's really because of their enthusiasm and commitment that the program has grown."

The program was first implemented in 2014 to provide career and technical education courses for students who were not on track to graduate on time. As one of DOE's most successful programs, it has led to reported increases in positive behavior by students, interest in technical careers, and a desire to stay in school and graduate.