Korean Women's Association makes five $1,000 donations

Five local charities received a $1,000 donation thanks to the Korean Women's Association of Guam. President Young Suk Hong said the beneficiaries include the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Sanctuary Incorporated, Island Girl Power, the Works Foundation and Kamalin Karidat.

"Today they will give $5,000, plus the small amount for each group. It comes to a total of $400,000 in donations over the last 40 years, I'm very proud to announce that," Hong said.

The Korean Women's Association of Guam is comprised of 136 members and has been in existence for the past forty years. Part of its mission is to give back to the community through several fundraising events it holds throughout the year.