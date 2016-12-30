Two vessels dock at Port Authority

The Port Authority of Guam welcomed two vessels carrying more than 1,900 passengers and crew. The Nippon Maru and the Asuka II docked at the port early Friday morning. The vessels' last port was in Yokohama, Japan and is expected to stay on Guam for the day.

Several tour buses were on standby to transport over 1,100 passengers and over 700 crew. Port general manager Joanne Brown says having the vessels on Guam is exciting and normally dock this time of the year.

She adds some of the vessels have already indicated coming back at this time up until the year 2018.