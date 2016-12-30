Two overrides fail in legislature

While several bills were passed, lawmakers failed two override attempts on a pair of bills related to medicinal marijuana and senatorial raises. Vetoed Bill 344 would allow for home cultivation for medicinal marijuana. The override vote only received 8 in favor, 6 against and one excused. 10 votes are needed to override the governor's veto.

Meanwhile vetoed Bill 201 would have reduced senatorial salaries and bring them to their 2010 levels or at $55,000. The bill's author senator Brant McCreadie is off-island but told KUAM this month that he did not want to move forward with an override.

However during the call for a vote for the override, Bill 201 only received 7 in favor, 7 against and the one excused vote thus failing on session floor.

It's interesting to note that the initial vote on Bill 201 earlier this month received 13 votes in favor and 2 against.