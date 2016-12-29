FD wrestlers finish 5th in Hawaii tournament

After winning back to back championships in the IIAAG boys wrestling, the Father Duenas Friars continue to represent the island by finishing 5th out of 12 teams in the Moanalua Holiday Dual Tournament in Hawaii.

The Friars notched big wins over Punahou, Kamehameha Big Island and Moanalua while dropping matches against Campbell, Iolani and St. Louis.

However, the friar wrestlers redeemed themselves by Moanalua later in the 5th place match.