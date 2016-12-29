DOE says teachers won't be moved without their consent

Stop the panic - those are words from Guam Education Board members over concerns surrounding cross-leveling at the Guam Department of Education.

"I've been receiving calls," said GEB member Maria Gutierrez. "I've been meeting people at the stores, and the first thing they ask is are we not that important?" Since the word first spread about cross-leveling - plans to reassign teachers over Christmas Break - island educators have been speaking out, including James Lujan, the newest-elected member to the Guam Education Board.

"Has the department discussed the matter with the GFT, the union? Concerning teacher transfers? Have they discussed the matter with the teachers themselves? Have we done an analysis as to what type of impact would be made by doing this right in the middle of the school year?" he questioned.

His concern was shared by Gutierrez, who said, "You know, this is very unfair for the teachers - very unfair that they don't know what their future is."

Acting DOE superintendent Joe Sanchez admitted that there has been a lack of communication. He said the number of teacher transfers reported in the media are only preliminary numbers - and deputy superintendent Erika Cruz is currently meeting with school administrators to make final determinations on the actual number of expected transfers. He added that information released to teachers wasn't yet meant for public consumption.

"Acting superintendent, if this is not coming out from your office, and you have people under you that are passing this wrong information out to those teachers, I think you should hold them accountable," she said. "Stop the panic. We don't need this."

In an effort to alleviate concerns, Sanchez vowed that teachers will not be moved without their consent. "I can speak mostly about elementary because I think those were the most solid - those teachers from my understanding, almost half of them volunteered. Some of them are actually choosing schools that are closer to their home."

However, nothing is set in stone yet. Sanchez said even if the department decides not to implement cross-leveling over the next few weeks, the data being collected now can be used to better maximize resources at the beginning of next school year.