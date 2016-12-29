Guam National Soccer Team pulled-out of regional qualifiers

It's back to the drawing board for the Guam National Men's Soccer Team and the Guam Football Association. This after the GFA executives and board members opt to pull the Matao out of the next round of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 qualifiers, which were set to begin in 2017 and run through 2018.

The Matao were able to secure wins against larger countries like Turkmenistan and India and even draw against Oman – allowing them a bye to advance to the next round of playoffs – but at the end of the day, the estimated $1.2 million price tag to fund the team and staff's travel to the next two rounds of AFC Cup qualifiers forced the GFA to reconsider the direction football on Guam is heading in – and in a major paradigm shift, the GFA now says it will be wiser to plan for the long term.

Richard Lai, GFA president, said, "Instead of putting all the eggs in one basket, all the money on Matao team, the next 10 years what we want to do is do the grassroots development."

The Matao's FIFA ranking of 146th in the world was unprecedented, but Lai says he cannot in good conscience continue to ask for government funding to subsidize the Matao if the team is not in serious contention.

Instead now, the GFA looks to grow their youth programs around the island and reinvest in its commitment to develop homegrown talent. Lai says a new GFA complex in Talofofo is in the works, the GFA Field in Agat will be releveled and major improvements to the GFA Complex in Harmon will do more for the next chapter of soccer development on Guam.

Only a handful of the players on the Matao were truly homegrown - most of the team was recruited off-island - although Lai says the GFA followed FIFA's guidelines for who can play for a country's national team. Now Lai says focusing on youth development could grow the number of players on the national team – and more importantly have the national team be more representative of the local soccer population.

Lai added, "One day I will be very proud to see two national Matao players from Talofofo, 3 from Agat, 4 from Merizo and 6 from Yona, like that.”

Lai says the GFA is not necessarily pulling the plug on the Matao – the team will still possibly compete in pool play matches – which are much cheaper and involve travelling to one destination and playing all matches there.