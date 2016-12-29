Crisis Hotline available for those with New Years blues - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Crisis Hotline available for those with New Years blues

Posted: Updated:

If you're experiencing the holiday blues, there's a number you can call. Although the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center's Annual Holiday Hotline wasn't operational this year, recreational therapist Peter Cruz says callers can phone their Crisis Hotline instead.

It's still 24-hours and there will be someone at the other end of the line.

The number to call is 647-8833.

Powered by Frankly