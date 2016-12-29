Atkins-Kroll clarifies miscommunication about cars donated to GPD

Atkins-Kroll speaks out after a donation they made to the Guam Police Department received heavy criticism from members of the Guam Legislature. In a release from AK, they blame miscommunication and state the actual value of the gift lease to GPD was not properly presented.

Two years ago, AK donated the lease of 15 Toyota Prius vehicles to support GPD's mission. Before the lease was up, GPD requested an extension for a third year for ten of the vehicles. The third year of the lease for all ten vehicles totaled over $85,000 - at no expense to GovGuam or GPD.

AK also donated the outfitting of the units with lights, sirens, and police markings as well as covered the maintenance due to wear and tear for the course of the lease agreement.

AK clarifies the intent of the donation was sincere and genuine and no tax credit was redeemed for the donation.