Judiciary of Guam moving to larger facilities

If you're one of the thousands who are on pre-trial release or on probation, you'll want to pay attention, because big changes are in store at the Judiciary of Guam. The Judicial Branch of the Government of Guam is in need of more legroom. With an increase in cases and the addition of judges, they're looking at expanding their footprint in the island's capitol.

Administrator of the courts Joshua Tenorio says the plan is to move the Supreme Court of Guam, which is currently on the 3rd floor of the main building, into the Probation Office next door. "We're proud that the supreme court will come here. This is the start of the local judiciary, and I think it's real symbolic and appropriate given the legislature has moved back into their building, as well," he stated.

The 3rd floor would then be converted into more courtrooms and the probation offices would be moved out. The Judiciary is currently eyeing a property next door, owned by the Archdiocese of Agana. "Our Probation Department right now, we're in the midst of securing a facility. We are considering all sorts of space around this complex," said Tenorio. "But we are in active discussions and negotiations with the building owners in this building over there."

The acquisition would also add over 40-parking spaces for the Judiciary, as Tenorio added, "We said a few years ago that the court will do its part to play a role in the revitalization of Agana and we're doing that right within our campus. We have some other acquisitions that we'll also try to do in this area to plan for the court needs and to try to make the best financial decisions for the people."

Also part of the Judiciary's master plan are much-needed roof repairs at the main building. "You'll see that we have already acquired some engineering services to take care of what I think is a hazard to Agana. [We're] making sure that we straighten that facility," he confirmed.

For more information on the Judiciary and their services, visit guamcourts.org.