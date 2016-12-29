DOE transitioning to Headstart classrooms after New Year's - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE transitioning to Headstart classrooms after New Year's

The Guam Department of Education will be making the transition to full-time Headstart classrooms beginning next year. The transition is mandated by new federal standards, and Headstart acting director Cynthia Respicio said Guam received a $75,000 grant to make the transition possible.

"By 2021, Headstart mandated that all the classrooms be full day, so right now we're looking at seven rooms for next year," she explained.

However, not all Headstart classrooms will begin the full-time schedule. While some half-day classes will still be available in School Year 2017-2018, PM classrooms will likely close to accommodate the transition.

