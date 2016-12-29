GFD firefighters trained on tools, techniques

The Guam Fire Department has been proactive in ensuring that all firefighters have the proper tools and knowledge. According to Fire Chief Joey San Nicolas, over the course of the past few weeks, local firefighters have been going through a continuance of over two years of training, particularly Pro Board certification.

"This is accredited training that provides a certificate at the end in different aspects of firefighting," the chief explained, "from all the ranks from Firefighter I, II, Fire Operator, to Fire Officer I-IV." San Nicolas says it covers vocational and technical training in the fire service and basically keeps the firefighters updated.

He continued, "Prior to this effort, the only formal training that firefighters got on Guam was in the fire cycle at the beginning of their career. There was never a continuous or follow-up training program, other than what an officer at the fire station with his own initiative would do." This is a formal training program to ensure all firefighters regardless of their assignment are trained in the exact same theories, principles, techniques and tactics, procedures, and the current equipment that is being used at the stations.

"Which will result in more efficient operations, second saved which means lives saved, and properly protected," the chief added.

With the recent announcement of promotions within GFD, San Nicolas says such training will play an integral part of the selection process. It has been his intention since it was put in place back in 2012 for the Blueprint 2020 Strategic Plan for the department. "In order to keep it enforced and to keep the longevity of it, the incentive was to make it a part of the promotion process. That way, we know a potential candidate that goes to the next higher level is experienced and trained at a minimum at the same level as the national standard," he said.