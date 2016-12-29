Guam set new tourism records in 2016...what's ahead in 2017?

Guam's tourism industry excelled in 2016. Not only did the island experience a record-breaking fiscal year, but it's tracking to experience a historic calendar year, as well.

Business is booming - and after a year of continuously record-breaking months of tourism arrivals, Guam Visitors Bureau general manager Nate Denight said industry numbers for December continue to track well above the previous year. "Korea has been the strongest, up 30% for the past five years. We've seen a 30-40% increase in Korea year-on-year, every year. I think it's going to slow down and it hasn't yet, but I think Korea will continue to be strong for us," he forecasted.

This tremendous growth is mirrored in other markets including the Philippines, which is up 80% after the introduction of airline Cebu Pacific. Hong Kong arrivals are also expected to grow in the new year after the introduction of the HK Express this month. Denight said tourism is doing well despite the island's main market - Japan - being down.

"We're looking at having some improvements with Japan next year as well as keeping the momentum in Korea and China," he shared.

GVB also plans to boost arrivals through social media and new media techniques. He said while diversification has helped keep the industry healthy, Denight said the biggest challenge it now faces is a lack of available hotel room inventory. "Especially during that peak season, so that's what we have to look at and continue to work with GEDA and our other partners to push for more new hotel development," he said.

Several new hotels are currently planned or under construction, with expected completion dates over the next several years, with Denight adding, "We just have to look at working together to develop this hotel room inventory, but do it in a responsible way and other things to - looking at bed and breakfasts, short term vacation rentals, other things can help in the meantime, as well."

But as diversification continues to grown, and additional hotel room are being developed, Denight expects tourism to continue to be an economic driver in 2017.